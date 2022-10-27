From October 24th through the 29th you can cast your vote on your favorite pumpkins at the Abilene Public Library South Branch. You can vote in person or on the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The winners will be annouced on Sunday, October 30th. Winning pumpkins will receive candy prizes for their decorating efforts.

Pumpkin Decorating Contest

South Branch Library- Mall of Abilene

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Vote In-Person or on Facebook

Voting Open Until October 29th

Winner Announced Sunday, October 30th

Join the library for the Annual Mall-O-Ween celebration at the Mall of Abilene on October 27th from 6-8pm! Enjoy all the games, prizes, and trick-or-treating at this free, fun family event at the South Branch Library and participating Mall of Abilene retailers. Make sure you come dressed in costume to participate in the Mall’s Costume Contest for ages 0-12 beginning at 7pm.

Mall-O-Ween

South Branch Library- Mall of Abilene

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Thursday, October 27th

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Learn more about these events by calling (325) 698-7565 or go to abilenetx.gov/apl