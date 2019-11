This Sunday you can meet Hank The Cowdog author John Erickson and get a signed copy of his new book “Finding Hank” at The Texas Star Trading Company.

Book signing with John Erickson

Texas Star Trading Co

174 Cypress St.

Sunday, November 10th

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

(325) 672-9696

texasstartrading.com

Find them on Facebook