Hardin-Simmons student Jess Westman tells us about his original musical Wheels. The play will make its premier next month at Hardin-Simmons University and will feature performers from all three Abilene universities.

Wheels: An Original Musical

Hardin-Simmons University-Behrens Auditorium

June 3rd – 5th at 7:30 pm

June 6th at 2:00 pm

$15- General Admission

$10- Military, Staff, Students

$5- Hardin-Simmons Faculty, Staff, Students

(325) 670-1405

hsutx.edu/theatre