Hardin-Simmons Theatre brings musical love story “Sweet Charity” to the stage

Hardin-Simmons University theatre presents a fun musical for the whole family this weekend, Sweet Charity by Neil Simon, Cy Coleman, and Dorothy Fields. Directed by Teri Wilkerson.

This classic 1960’s musical tells the story of a New York taxi dancer who is open-hearted but unlucky in love. Charity Hope Valentine always tries to look on the bright side of life, despite working in a rundown dance hall and contending with a seemingly endless run of bad dates. Determined to find love, Charity falls

for suave actor Vittorio Vidal, but their romance is all too brief. However, when Charity finds herself stuck in an elevator with the reserved Oscar Lindquist, it turns out that she may have finally met her match. High energy, lots of dance, and great music!

Sweet Charity

Hardin-Simmons University- Van Ellis Theatre

November 4th – 6th at 7:30 pm

November 7th at 2:00 pm

General Admission: $15

Military, seniors, alumni: $10

HSU faculty, staff, and students: $5

hsutx.edu/theatre