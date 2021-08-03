Hardin-Simmons Theatre debuts summer production of “Harvey”

News release from Hardin-Simmons University:

Hardin-Simmons University is bringing you a special treat with the classic play Harvey.

Harvey is a 1944 play by the American playwright Mary Chase. It has been adapted for

film and television several times, most notably in a 1950 film starring Jimmy Stewart.

Harvey is a play to be enjoyed by all ages. It stars the perfect gentleman, Elwood P.

Dowd, and his best friend, Harvey, a six-foot tall invisible rabbit. When Elwood begins

introducing Harvey around town, his embarrassed sister, Veta, becomes determined to

commit Elwood to a sanitarium. A mistake is made, however, and Veta is committed

rather than Elwood!



The show is co-directed by seniors Kathryn Darwin and Sydney Keating.

“Family can be quirky and weird,” says Sydney. “Everyone has that odd uncle that they

just adore.”



Kathryn had never heard of the story until this year when she encountered it on a

podcast. “Harvey is everything I love about theatre. Its simplicity is what makes it the

perfect choice. Many new plays seem to be over-complicated, and Harvey shows how

meaningful a simple story can be.”



Tickets may be purchased on the HSU Theatre webpage or at the door on the days of

the performance.



For more information, call (325) 670-1405.

All proceeds from Harvey will benefit the HSU Theatre Travel Fund.

Harvey

Hardin-Simmons University- Van Ellis Theatre

August 5th and 6th at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 7th at 2:00 pm

General Admission- $10

Military, Alumni, Seniors, Non-HSU Students- $5

Tickets available here