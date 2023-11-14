Lenny, Meg, and Babe Magrath have all gathered in Hazelhurst, Mississippi to await the news of their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. Warm-hearted, irreverent, zany and brilliantly imaginative, this Pulitzer prize winning play teems with humanity and humor as it examines the plight of three sisters haunted by their passions.

Written by Beth Henley. Directed by Riley Arnold. Age guidance: 12+

Crimes of the Heart

Hardin-Simmons University- Van Ellis Theatre

November 16th – 18th at 7:30 pm

November 19th at 2:00pm

General Admission- $10

Military, Alumni, Seniors, Non-HSU Students- $5

hsutx.edu/theatre