Hardin-Simmons University Theatre is bringing a meta musical to the stage this weekend. Hardin-Simmons Theatre to stage musical about writing a musical in [title of show] tells the story of two men working to write a musical called Hardin-Simmons Theatre to stage musical about writing a musical in [title of show] which is about two men working to write a musical. We talk to cast members portraying fictionalized versions of the plays real-life writers.

Hardin-Simmons Theatre to stage musical about writing a musical in [title of show]

Hardin-Simmons University

Van Ellis Theatre

April 7th – 9th at 7:30 pm

April 10th at 2:00 pm

General Admission: $15

Military, seniors, alumni: $10

HSU faculty, staff, and students: $5

hsutx.edu/theatre