Hardin-Simmons University is bringing the classic tale of The Ugly Duckling to life in the musical Honk! We talk with cast about this fun musical for the whole family.

Honk!

Hardin-Simmons University- Van Ellis Theatre

October 5th, 6th, 7th at 7:30 pm

Matinees October 7th & 8th at 2:00 pm

General Admission- $15

Military/Alumni/Seniors/Non-HSU Students- $10

HSU Students/Employees- $5

hsutx.edu/theatre

This musical adaptation, based on Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved story, “The Ugly Duckling,” tells the story of an odd-looking baby duck and his quest to find his mother. This updated version is a heartwarming and humorous celebration of what makes us special. Book and Lyrics: Anthony Drewe; Music: George Stiles. Directed by Dr. Victoria Spangler and Dr. Stace Gaddy. Appropriate for all ages