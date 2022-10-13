This weekend Cowboys and Cowgirls are coming home to Hardin-Simmons University. We learn what fun you can find at the 40 acres this homecoming weekend.
Here are some highlights for the weekend:
Friday, October 14th-
Friday Night Festival
Newman-Richardson Lawn | 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Join us for food trucks (pay-as-you-go),
inflatables, yard games, and more.
All-School SING
Behrens Auditorium | 6 p.m.
$5 for student, $15 otherwise
Pep Rally and Fireworks
Newman-Richardson Lawn | 8:15 p.m.
Entertainment from HSU Cheer,
Cowboy Band, Spurs, and Hoss.
Homecoming Court will be presented.
Late Night Breakfast
Don Bridges Courtyard | 9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Join us for a late-night feast of
purple pancakes and sausage.
Saturday, October 15th-
Tailgate
Don Bridges Courtyard | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
$10 adults, $5 kids 4-10,
students FREE with a valid ID
Football Game:
HSU vs. ETBU
Shelton Stadium | 1 p.m.
$5, $8, $10
All-School SING
Behrens Auditorium | 8 p.m.
$5 students, $15 otherwise
Find a full schedule here
https://www.hsutx.edu/alumni/hsu-homecoming/