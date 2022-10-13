This weekend Cowboys and Cowgirls are coming home to Hardin-Simmons University. We learn what fun you can find at the 40 acres this homecoming weekend.

Here are some highlights for the weekend:

Friday, October 14th-

Friday Night Festival

Newman-Richardson Lawn | 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Join us for food trucks (pay-as-you-go),

inflatables, yard games, and more.

All-School SING

Behrens Auditorium | 6 p.m.

$5 for student, $15 otherwise

Pep Rally and Fireworks

Newman-Richardson Lawn | 8:15 p.m.

Entertainment from HSU Cheer,

Cowboy Band, Spurs, and Hoss.

Homecoming Court will be presented.

Late Night Breakfast

Don Bridges Courtyard | 9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Join us for a late-night feast of

purple pancakes and sausage.

Saturday, October 15th-

Tailgate

Don Bridges Courtyard | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

$10 adults, $5 kids 4-10,

students FREE with a valid ID

Football Game:

HSU vs. ETBU

Shelton Stadium | 1 p.m.

$5, $8, $10

All-School SING

Behrens Auditorium | 8 p.m.

$5 students, $15 otherwise

Find a full schedule here

https://www.hsutx.edu/alumni/hsu-homecoming/