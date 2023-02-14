This weekend the Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Departments presents a show about morality, mortality, and human connection. Director, Dr. Victoria Spangler and technical director, Lauren Railey tell us about the show and the creative freedom allowed by the playwright.

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A young woman at the next table who has had enough. And a dead man – with a lot of loose ends. This contemporary play explores what we choose remember and our desire to redeem people, even after death. Above all, it’s about our human need to connect in a world that is obsessed with technology.

Dead Man’s Cell Phone by Sarah Ruhl directed by Victoria Spangler

Down Centre Stage Lab Theatre (basement of Van Ellis Theatre)

Feb. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. | Feb. 19 at 2:00 p.m..

General Admission: $10

Military, Seniors, students, and HSU alumni: $5

HSU Faculty/Staff/Students: Free

Tickets Available Here