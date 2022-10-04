This weekend Hardin-Simmons University presents the regional premiere of “A Devine Kerfuffle”.

Set in 1894 the play follows Sarah Bernhardt, the greatest actress to ever grace the Victorian stage. When attention is lavished on a new young rival, Sarah feels her stardom may be fading. After finding an incredible new script written by a naïve, but up-and-coming playwright, Sarah believes her future is secured. That is until her rival also gets her hands on a copy of the script. The stage is set for a “Kerfuffle” of epic standards, with sword fighting, chaos, and fantastic, farcical flukes!

A Divine Kerfuffle

Hardin-Simmons University- Van Ellis Theatre

2298 Cedar St.

October 6th – 8th at 7:30pm

October 9th at 2:00

Free- HSU Faculty, Staff, and Students

$5- Military, Alumni, Seniors, Non-HSU Students

$10- General Admission

(325) 670-1405

hsutx.edu/theatre