Haunted Abilene & Boo Bash coming soon to Swenson House

The Swenson House has two Halloween events coming up this month. Haunted Abilene for families and Boo Bash for just the adults. We learn about the two events and how you can support The Swenson House.

Haunted Abilene
Swenson House
1726 Swenson St.
October 23rd & 24th
7pm – 10pm
$15- General Admission
$15- Trolley Ride
$25- Combo Ticket
hauntedabilene.com

Swenson Boo Bash
Swenson House
1726 Swenson St.
Friday, October 30th
7pm – 10pm
Single Ticket: $75
Multiple Tickets: $70 each
swensonboobash.com

