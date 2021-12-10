Have your pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus at Frontier Texas

Joanne Glantz, with Meals on Wheels Plus, brought Shadow to the KTAB 4U Studio to talk about Abilene Kennel Club’s and Re/Max’s partnership, for the 2nd Annual fundraiser to provide pet food for dogs and cats who need a little more this year.

The donated bags will go to Meals on Wheels Plus program “Pet Food on Wheels” for their clients with pets.

Donate a bag of dog or cat food, weighing five pounds or more, and you will get a complimentary photo of your pet with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Abilene Kennel Club says any pet is welcome.

The event takes place at Frontier Texas, located at 625 North 1st Street.

The event will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.