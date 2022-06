The Paramount Theatre is bringing a Broadway classic to the stage. Hello, Dolly! opening June 24th will be the first Paramount Summer Musical to have a two weekend run. We talk with cast members Paige Sproles (Dolly) and Scot Miller (Horace) about the golden age musical.

Friday, June 24th – 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 25th – 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 26th – 2:00 PM

Friday, July 1st – 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 2nd – 7:30 PM