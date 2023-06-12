In honor of National Cancer Survivors Day, Hendrick Cancer Center is hosting a celebration. The come-and-go, free event is 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 in Hendrick Medical Center’s Shelton Building lobby, 2000 Pine Street.

“A cancer diagnosis is a journey, and the Survivors Day Celebration is about encouraging and empowering people on that journey,” said Aimee Colley, practice manager at Hendrick Cancer Center.

Educational booths covering survivorship, community resources and healthy lifestyles, as well as refreshments, drawings and door prizes are planned.

“Bringing cancer survivors together is also valuable because they’re the ones who can support each other the best,” said Colley.

A survivor is defined as an individual anywhere along the cancer journey – from diagnosis through the rest of life.

The National Cancer Institute estimated that as of January 2022, the latest statistics available, approximately 18.1 million cancer survivors are in the United States, or 5.4% of the population. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase to 22.5 million by 2032.

All cancer survivors are welcome at the Survivors Day Celebration, regardless of where or when they received care.

For more information, call 325-670-4488.

Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

Hendrick Medical Center

Shelton Building Lobby

2000 Pine St.

Tuesday, June 13th

10:00 am – 2:00 pm (come and go)

(325) 670-4488