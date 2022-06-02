In honor of National Survivor’s Day, Hendrick Cancer Center is celebrating survivorship Tuesday, June 7, in Hendrick Medical Center’s Shelton Building lobby, 2000 Pine St.

Cancer survivors and their families are invited to attend this come-and-go event, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., where they can connect with other survivors and learn about wellness, symptom management, nutrition and community resources.

Major advances in cancer prevention, early detection and treatment have resulted in longer survival rates, and therefore, a growing number of cancer survivors. However, a cancer diagnosis can leave a host of problems in its wake, including physical, financial and emotional hardships that often remain after diagnosis and treatment.

Hendrick Cancer Center hosts “Survivor’s Day” annually to raise awareness and celebrate survivorship, as well as to help address the unique needs of survivors and their families.

Survivor’s Day Celebration

Hendrick Medical Center Shelton Building

2000 Pine St.

Tuesday, June 7th

10:00 am – 2:00 pm