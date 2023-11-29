Hendrick Health is offering free education and enrollment assistance for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans.

Certified application counselors from Hendrick are available to answer questions and assist individuals who wish to apply for insurance plans available through Health Insurance Marketplace.

Health Insurance Marketplace is a service operated by the federal government that helps people shop for and enroll in affordable health insurance.

To make an appointment with a Hendrick Health enrollment guidance counselor, please call 325-670-4031 (Abilene) or 325-649-3330 (Brownwood).

To enroll directly through the Marketplace, visit healthcare.gov. Open enrollment for 2023 Marketplace insurance plans ends Jan. 15, 2024.