If you’re looking for work Hendrick Health is looking for you! Next week Hendrick will host a job fair offering work opportunities in clerical, housekeeping, facilities, nursing, and many more. We learn how you can join the Hendrick team.

Hendrick Health Job Fair

Hendrick Medical Center- Shelton Building

2000 Pine St.

Thursday, January 6th

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Pre-register online for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card at hendrickhealth.org/jobfair