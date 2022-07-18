This month you can further your career in health with two job fairs hosted by Hendrick Health. We learn more about jobs in clinics and what benefits Hendrick offers for LVNs.

New, higher wage scale for LVNs.

Tuition assistance to pursue RN available.

Newly licensed LVNs may be eligible for an early commitment bonus

Hendrick Clinic Job Fair

Hendrick Medical Center- Tom Roberts Conference Center

1900 Pine St.

Thursday, July 21st

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Pre-register here

Hendrick LVN Job Fair

Hendrick Medical Center- Tom Roberts Conference Center

1900 Pine St.

Thursday, July 28th

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Pre-register here

Hendrick is also offering a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card for those pre-registering to these job fairs.