Camp Courage is a children’s grief camp for kids entering 3rd through 12th grade who have experienced the death of a loved one. Combining the benefits of recreational and therapeutic activities, the program provides children the opportunity to explore and express their grief while learning coping skills for the future.

Camp Courage 2023

Hendrick Hospice Care Center

1651 Pine St.

June 5th – 9th

Deadline is May 29th

Kids Entering 3rd – 12th Grade

hendrickhospice.org/campcourage