The Holidays are coming it can be a painful time of year for those who have lost a loved one. That is why Hendrick Hospice is hosting a seminar to help support those who who are grieving.

Grief & The Holidays

Davis Bereavement Center

1651 Pine St.

Saturday, November 9th

9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Free but reservations are required by November 6th

(325) 670-6999