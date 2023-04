Hendrick HouseCalls is holding a job fair this month. Hendrick is hiring for RNs, Physical Therapists and PT Assistants with onsite interviews. Applicants must have a clear driving record.

Hendrick is also offering sign-on bonus of $20,000 for RNs and PTs and $5,000 for PT Assistants.

Hendrick HouseCalls Job Fair

Hendrick Medical Center- Shelton Building

2000 Pine St.

Tuesday, April 18th

4:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Pre-register at hendrick.health/homehealthjob