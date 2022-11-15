Hendrick Health is offering two opportunities for the community to receive free education and enrollment assistance for Marketplace insurance plans, often referred to as Obama Care.

The Marketplace Enrollment Educational Fairs are:

· In Brownwood: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, 1501 Burnett Road, in Atrium Lobby from 4-7 p.m. (come and go)

· In Abilene: Friday, Nov. 18 at Hendrick Medical Center Shelton Building, 2000 Pine St., from 4-7 p.m. (come and go)

For people who don’t have qualifying health coverage, a health insurance plan through the Marketplace can cover an individual and/or family.

The Marketplace is a service that helps people shop for and enroll in affordable health insurance. The federal government operates the Marketplace, and provides health plan shopping and enrollment services through healthcare.gov and other websites, call centers and in-person assistance.

At the Hendrick enrollment fairs, certified application counselors from Hendrick will answer questions and assist individuals who wish to apply for Marketplace insurance plans.

Participants should bring one form of identification, know their social security numbers for all family members to be enrolled and have a current email address. Anyone choosing to sign up for a plan during the fair should allow 30-45 minutes to get through the entire process.

For more information on the Hendrick enrollment educational fairs, call 325-670-4031 (Abilene) or 325-649-3330 (Brownwood). If you are unable to attend, please call 325-670-4031 to make an appointment with an enrollment guidance counselor.

Open enrollment for 2023 Marketplace insurance plans ends Jan. 15, 2023.