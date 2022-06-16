Most people have experienced symptoms of heartburn or acid reflux, and simple over-the-counter antacids was all they needed to get relief. However, approximately 1 in 5 Americans have severe heartburn that affects their eating, sleeping and quality of life. Hendrick is now offering a revolutionary minimally-invasive procedure for Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The LINX Reflux Management System involves wrapping a small flexible band of magnetic beads around the lower part of the esophagus. Rather than stop the production of acid, the magnetic device prevents acid from rising up from the stomach by opening and closing before and after a patient swallows food, just as a healthy lower esophageal sphincter would.

The standard of medical care for GERD patients is treatment with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), prescription drugs that suppress the amount of acid the stomach produces. While effective in reducing symptoms for most people, up to 40 percent fail to respond to even aggressive acid suppression drug therapy.

Without treatment, GERD may lead to serious complications over time including esophagitis, respiratory problems, Barrett’s esophagus and in rare instances, esophageal cancer. LINX is not intended to treat, cure, prevent or mitigate these diseases.

LINX Reflux Management System is indicated for those patients diagnosed with GERD as defined by abnormal pH testing, and who are seeking an alternative to continuous acid suppression therapy. The procedure is typically completed in less than an hour, and patients often go home within 24 hours – heartburn and medication free.