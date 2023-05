Whether you’re a history buff or a fan of classic cars you are sure to love The Fort Sam Museum in Haskell. We get a look at just some of the incredible things you can find there. From antique military and civilian vehicles, to war memorabilia from The Civil War to World War 2 the museum will have something to interest you.

Fort Sam Museum

209 South Avenue F

Haskell, TX

Fri – Sat: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

(940) 864-2027

fortsammuseum.com