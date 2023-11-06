Holland Hearing Center is launching a giveaway titled “Hear for the Holidays,” where someone special will win a complimentary pair of hearing aids and premium care.

This is one way that the independent audiology clinic is giving back to communities in Abilene and the surrounding areas this holiday season.

The data suggests that 1 in 5 people are experiencing challenges with their hearing. This means that it’s likely that you’ll know at least one person that would benefit from better hearing.

Dr. Kelsi Mangrem, Audiologist of Holland Hearing Center, said:

“We’ve proudly served the people of Abilene, Texas through thick and thin, and we know that many have experienced tough times in 2023. “Hear for the Holidays is one way that we can give back to our community, equipping someone with complimentary technology that will help them for years to come. “People can experience social and physical health problems if they leave a hearing loss untreated. So, if you know someone with a hearing challenge, put them forward for this life-changing prize.”

You can nominate a special somebody and share why you believe they deserve to win by visiting the website below. The deadline is November 30th, 2023. The winner will then be announced shortly afterwards.

Click here to nominate someone you know!