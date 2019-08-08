Home Builders Association hosts clay shoot benefiting Habitat for Humanity

News release from Habitat for Humanity:

The Big Country Home Builders Association is holding their 13th Annual Big Country Home Builders Association Clay Shoot benefiting Habitat for Humanity on Saturday August 10th. Shoot times are 8:30 AM, 11 AM, and 1 PM. In the last eight years this fun event has raised enough money for Habitat to build a complete home, and BCHBA is working on funding a second Habitat home.

Participants also can attend the dinner that night at 6:30 PM at the Display Building- Taylor County Expo Center. There will be a silent auction at that event.

Individual shooter fee is $150 and includes 2 dinner tickets. Teams and families are encouraged to participate. Sixteen guns will be given away at the dinner to top shooters based on the Lewis Class scoring system.

This year State Senator Dawn Buckingham is scheduled to participate.

There are also sponsorship spots available for companies and individuals who would like to help with the event.

For more information, or to sign up to be a participant, sponsor or volunteer, contact Terah Ward at the Big Country Home Builder’s Association office by calling 325-698-4232.