This June Hospice of The Big Country invites you to honor and remember loved ones through their Butterfly in the Park Memorial Service. The service features a butterfly release followed by a picnic lunch.

Butterfly in the Park Memorial Service

Nelson Park- Festival Gardens

Saturday, June 3rd

11:00 am

(325) 793-5450

Memorial service and butterfly release followed by a picnic lunch.

Casual Attire

Please RSVP to (325)793-5450