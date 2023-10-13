The West Texas Rehab Center’s Hospice of The Big Country is planning a memorial event geared towards anyone who has lost a loved one recently. The service is open to anyone in the community who would like to honor their loved one in that way. The vigil will feature music, reflection, and a time to light candles for those we’ve lost. It’s meant to be a night of remembrance. There will be a short reception following the service.

Candlelight Memorial Service

Hardin-Simmons University-

Logsdon Chapel

Thursday, November 2nd

6:30 pm

(325) 793-5450

westtexasrehab.org