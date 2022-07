This July Hospice of The Big Country will honor local Vietnam War veterans with a catered dinner. During the meal individual Vietnam War veterans will be recognized for their service.

Space is limited so an RSVP is required for this event.

Vietnam War Veteran Remembrance Dinner

West Texas Rehab Center Board Room

4601 Hartford St.

Thursday, July 14th

5:30 pm

RSVP Required

(325) 793-5450