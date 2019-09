Hospice of The Big Country is seeking new volunteers this September. We find out how you can join their team.

Volunteer Training

Hospice of The Big Country

4601 Hartford St.

Every Tuesday and Thursday

September 10th – 26th

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

(325) 793-5489

westtexasrehab.org