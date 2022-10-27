With our economy the way it is today Anytime Fitness want to make sure everyone is aware they can save money on their gym membership by using programs already in place within their health insurance. This is done through health contributions and several insurance companies already have this in place, it is also done through employers’ programs to ensure the mental and physical health quality of their employees.

Anytime Fitness cares about your health and your happiness, so they have elected to participate in these programs and provide our services as giving back is important to our members which we feel are family.

Some people don’t realize their health insurance will actually pay for their gym membership!

Below are some of the programs used to provide membership at a discounted rate or free.

· Healthy Contributions

· Blue Cross Blue Shield

· American Health Specialties

· Silver Sneakers

· Tivity Prime

· Medicaid

· Sam’s/Walmart

