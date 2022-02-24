1 in 3 teens in the US will be a victim of physical, sexual, emotional, or verbal abuse by a dating partner. That is a higher number than any other type of youth violence. We learn how you can help someone in trouble with advice from The Noah Project.

24-hour crisis line

1-800-444-3551

noahproject.org

We also learn about an upcoming opportunity to support The Noah Project’s mission at their golf tournament.

Noah Project Golf Tournament

Abilene Country Club South

34 Fairway Oaks Blvd.

Friday, April 22nd

4-person team is $700

noahproject.org

