This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. Everyone from the Big Country can celebrate this at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Abilene TX at 11:00 am.

Wreaths Across America (WAA) will have the posting of the colors by Abilene High Jr ROTC cadets, a flyover by the experimental aircraft association, a guest speaker from Dyess AFB and the laying of wreaths on all service monuments by Cooper High School Jr ROTC Cadets and on all 2,800 gravesites at the cemetery.

WAA will be joining more than two million volunteers and supporters who will gather to Remember, Honor and Teach at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states.

Sponsored wreaths are placed on grave markers at state and national veterans’ cemeteries, as well as at local, community cemeteries each December. Abilene’s local Veterans Cemetery has been participating in WAA for the last 13 years and has been able to place over 14,500 wreaths. This year WAA hopes to to have 2,800 wreaths sponsored this year and you can help.

Wreaths may be sponsored online at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/TX0205 if you wish to make your sponsorship with a credit card, for a secure online transaction. Please include TX0205 when donating as your local WAA gets a bonus wreath with every two wreaths sponsored.

You may also write a check and mail to:

Wreaths Across America

PO Box 249

Columbia Falls, ME 04623

Please include TX0205 on the memo line on your check as local WAA get a bonus wreath with every two wreaths sponsored.

The Mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Sponsorship Options (more online):

1 Wreath-Individual $17.00

5 Wreaths-Most Popular $85.00

10 Wreaths $170.00

Corporate / Family / Individual donations

in any amount are appreciated.

Fundraising is ongoing until November 30, 2023. Wreaths Across America appreciates your continued support for this worthy cause.

If you have any questions you may contact Head Local Coordinator, Roxanne Klump

at (325) 518-6363 or Assistant Local Coordinators, Dave and Laura Cardwell

at (502) 767-5780.