HSU Theatre brings audience into action in “The Night of January 16th”

Who was Bjorn Faulkner? To the world, he was a successful international tycoon. To his aristocratic young wife, he was a force of nature to be tamed. To his millionaire father-in-law, he was a giant whose single error could be used to destroy him. To his beautiful secretary-mistress, he was a god-like hero. To the world, he is dead, and his mistress is on trial for his murder. The jury, selected randomly from the audience, will listen to character testimony and decide whether Karen Andre is guilty or not. This gripping drama shines a light on our own attitudes about success, strength and weakness.

The Night of January 16th by Ayn Rand

