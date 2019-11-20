Live Now
President Trump Impeachment Hearings

HSU Theatre brings audience into action in “The Night of January 16th”

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Who was Bjorn Faulkner? To the world, he was a successful international tycoon. To his aristocratic young wife, he was a force of nature to be tamed. To his millionaire father-in-law, he was a giant whose single error could be used to destroy him. To his beautiful secretary-mistress, he was a god-like hero. To the world, he is dead, and his mistress is on trial for his murder. The jury, selected randomly from the audience, will listen to character testimony and decide whether Karen Andre is guilty or not. This gripping drama shines a light on our own attitudes about success, strength and weakness.

The Night of January 16th by Ayn Rand
Hardin-Simmons University- Van Ellis Theatre
November 20th – 23rd at 7:30 pm
$10- General Admission
(325) 670-1405
hsutx.edu/theatre

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Want to be a guest on KTAB 4U?

Fill out my online form.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss