Pops at the Pond is an outdoor event at HSU located by the pond on Anderson Lawn. The annual outdoor musical cabaret is free to the public and features solo, duet, and ensemble performances from students.

People are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets to watch the outdoor concert. In the event of rain the concert will be moved inside to The Van Ellis Theatre.

The concert will begin at 5:30 pm and last around an hour and 15 minutes.

Keep an eye out on HSU Theatre’s Instagram @hsutheatredept for potential song clues!

Pops at the Pond

Hardin-Simmons University- Anderson Lawn

Friday, September 22nd

5:30 pm

Free to the public

Bring your own seating