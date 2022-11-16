While NASA’s first female launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson celebrates the success of Artemis I Hardin-Simmons University Theatre is rewinding the clock to tell the story of the first women to pioneer the stars.

Taking place a decade before women gained the right to vote Silent Sky tells the story of Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” transformed the science of astronomy. In the Harvard Observatory, Leavitt found 2,400 new variable stars and made important discoveries about their fluctuating brightness, enabling fellow scientists to map the Milky Way and beyond. This inspiring drama explores the determination, passion and sacrifice of the women who redefined our understanding of the cosmos.

Silent Sky

Hardin-Simmons University- Van Ellis Theatre

November 17th – 19th at 7:30 pm

November 20th at 2:00 pm

$10- General Admission

$5- Military, Non-HSU students, seniors, alumni

Free for HSU faculty, staff, and students

(325) 670-1405

hsutx.edu/theatre