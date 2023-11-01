Aided by his keen writing skills and self-deprecating sense of humor, Wallace tries to figure out the fascinating puzzle of girls while confronting the trauma of his mother’s untimely death. This poignant and darkly humorous play follows a young man’s coming of age. Written by Jonathan Marc Sherman. Directed by senior Theatre major Danielle Broyles.

Recommended for ages 13+ and up due to topics of depression, suicide, and coming of age.

“Women and Wallace”

Hardin-Simmons University- Down Centre Stage Lab Theatre

November 2nd – 4th at 7:30 pm

November 5th at 2:00 pm

General Admission- $10

Non HSU Students, Military, Seniors- $5

hsutx.edu/theatre