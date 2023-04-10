This weekend The Abilene Recovery Council will host their inaugural Refuge Ranch Run in Tuscola. We learn about the ranch and how you can join the fun and make a positive impact in the community.

Refuge Ranch is located minutes from Abilene, in Tuscola, and serves our community by strengthening families and relationships. This happens by disconnecting from technology and reconnecting with each other. Refuge Ranch provides games, activities, and experiences to enjoy the outdoors away from the busyness of everyday life.

This run will consist of four races and will be a timed chip event with registration fees. The top male and top female runners over the age of 18 will receive a prize. Organizers ask that all runners complete their race by noon.

Race Packet Pickup will be Friday, April 14th from Noon to 6:00 pm at the Abilene Running Company on 2654 Industrial Blvd.

Refuge Ranch Run

Refuge Ranch

364 County Road 154

Tuscola, TX

Saturday, April 15th

Half Marathon- 8:00 am

10K- 8:30 am

5K- 9:00 am

1 Mile Fun Run- 9:30 am

(325) 668-5161

MyRefugeRanch.org/calendar