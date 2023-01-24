Interim Healthcare is hoping to educate the community on hospice care. The monthly community education meetings are designed to expand the understanding and knowledge of hospice services.

Interim want the community, healthcare workers to have a true understanding of hospice, the services provided and the benefit that being on the service can be for families and patients.

Meetings will be held monthly free of charge to the public from January through September 2023. Each month will be a different hospice topic as well as guest speaker.

Understanding the Basics of Hospice

Presented by Interim Healthcare

University Place

1250 E.N. 10th

Tuesday, January 31st

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm