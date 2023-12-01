The Abilene Philharmonic will present their first Pops concert of the 2023-24 season with Irish Christmas in America on Saturday, December 2nd at 7:30 pm at the Abilene Convention Center.

The hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song, and dance in a world premiere with orchestration composed by Maestro Itkin.

Drinks will be available for purchase by KAO Lounge. There will also be pre-concert entertainment in the lobby provided by Chorus Abilene’s a cappella group, BackBeat, from 6:45 – 7:15 pm. Tickets are available at AbiPhil.com