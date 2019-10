Jackets for Joy

Through November 22nd

Drop off new or gently used coats, jackets, hats, gloves, and scarves.

Drop Off Locations:

A-Town Cleaners-

3180 S. Treadaway Blvd.

289 N. Judge Ely Blvd.

5065 Buffalo Gap Rd.



West Central Texas Council of Governments- 3702 Loop 322

Non-profit beneficiaries:

New Horizons

Noah Project

Christian Service Center

Day Nursery of Abilene

Communities in Schools

Mission Abilene

Pathway’s

Hope Haven