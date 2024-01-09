Beyond Trafficking is excited to invite you to join them for an unforgettable evening at their 4th annual Beyond Trafficking Gala, A Blue Tie Affair!

This special event will be held on January 27, 2024 and promises to be a night filled with hope, inspiration, and entertainment while raising awareness and funds for the organization’s fight against human trafficking.

The lineup of special guests includes Jaco Booyens, a leading expert and advocate in the anti-trafficking movement. Beyond Trafficking says they are honored to have him as their special guest speaker for the evening. Additional guests include Margarita Booth, an influential figure in the fight against trafficking, and a special guest survivor who will share their story and shed light on the reality of this global issue.

The evening will also include performances from Vanessa Horabuena, an incredibly talented Christian worship artist, as well as a performance speed painter. And what better way to end the night than with entertainment from The Caleb Sutton Band!

Beyond Trafficking says by attending the Gala, you will not only have a memorable and enjoyable evening, but you will also be making a valuable contribution to their cause. They say that together, we can continue to make strides in the fight against human trafficking and work towards a brighter future for survivors.

So mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to support Beyond Trafficking while having a great time.

Tickets are available at http://e.givesmart.com/events/zUJ

Tickets include dinner (catered from the Shed).

Please contact, (325) 864-5418 for more information

4th annual Beyond Trafficking Gala, A Blue Tie Affair

Taylor County Expo Center

1700 Hwy 36

Saturday, January 27th

5:30 pm

beyondtrafficking.com