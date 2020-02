TSTC partners with JCPenney to help students suit up for their future careers. Here is how students can save this Sunday.

JCPenney Suit-Up Event in Abilene

Mall of Abilene- JCPenney

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Sunday, March 1st

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Student ID Required

Facebook: TSTC in West Texas