This Friday and Saturday you can the kids out to hear Austin singer-songwriter Joe McDermott perform at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden. We learn about his music and how you can get your ticket.

Sing and Dance with Joe McDermott

The Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden (East side of The Abilene Convention Center)

Fri. August 14th at 7:30 pm

Sat. August 15th at 9:00 am

$5 per family

abilenecac.org