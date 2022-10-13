Joseph Thomas Foundation will be hosting an evening of fundraising, live music, and catered dinner, and silent auction while recognizing 12 children with varying medical diagnoses that live around the Big Country!

Joseph Thomas Foundation is proud to bring Journey of Hope to Station 1 for the first time ever and honored to have Jones county native, Caleb Young performing for our guest.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.josephthomasfoundation.org or by calling our office at (325) 201-1441. Individual tickets are $75/each. Tables can be reserved for $1000, $2500, or $5000.

Mission Statement:

The Joseph Thomas Foundation assists medically fragile children with the

procurement of medical equipment and/or services when other sources are unable to assist.

Vision Statement:

To be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving medically fragile children and families with financial, physical, spiritual, and emotional support. To create a culture that encourages struggling parents and caregivers to ask for assistance without hesitation.

Contact Joseph Thomas Foundation:

Facebook: Joseph Thomas Foundation

Website: www.josephthomasfoundation.org

Physcial address: 209 South Danville St, Bldg. C-108,

Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

(325) 704-1129