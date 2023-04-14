Lee Woodruff has a personal perspective on what to do when life is suddenly turned upside down. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s (TTUHSC) Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will host, “In an Instant” with Lee Woodruff, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the Abilene Country Club.

Woodruff is a journalist, consultant and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which has raised over $80 million to support wounded veterans and their families. In their best-selling book, “In an Instant,” Lee and her husband Bob candidly shared their journey to recovery and healing following the traumatic brain injury he suffered while covering the war in Iraq for ABC News. In her upcoming luncheon presentation, Woodruff will share personal insights into how grit, love and humor can help significantly when facing life-altering events and uncertain times.

The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in Texas and across the nation by advancing multidisciplinary science in women’s health. Recognizing that differences matter, we promote health, individually inspired, through scientific investigation, translation of science into practice, and providing outreach that impacts the community for today and tomorrow.

In an Instant with Lee Woodruff

Abilene Country Club

4039 S. Treadaway Blvd.

Wednesday, April 26th

VIP Party- 5:00 pm

Dinner + Program- 6:30 pm

