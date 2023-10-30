Christmas Carousel is the annual fundraising event of the Junior League of Abilene, and funds the League’s community projects throughout the year. These projects focus on meeting the needs of women and children in our community. The event began in 1981, and this year the Junior League celebrates the 42nd annual event.

Christmas Carousel is a juried show of merchants from across the country. Space in each category is limited in order to ensure a variety of merchandise and to allow merchants to maximize their full sales potential.

Throughout the weekend, thousands of guests attend the Market Hall and other signature events.

Christmas Carousel

Abilene Convention Center

November 2nd – 5th

