Halloween is underway but this weekend you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping at The Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel.

Taking place November 3rd through 6th at the Abilene Convention Center the annual event features a Preview Party, Style Show and Brunch with Santa.

The Preview Party takes place on Thursday, November 3rd, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person and include shopping, live entertainment, drinks, & heavy hors d’oeuvres.

The Style Show is Friday, November 4th, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Individual tickets are $50 with a table of eight for $375 and a VIP table of eight for $750. Models will be featured wearing the latest fashions from the carousel’s vendors.

The Christmas Carousel’s signature event, Brunch with Santa will take place Saturday, November 5th from 10-11:30 a.m. Reserved tables of eight are $110 and individual tickets are $15 for anyone 3 and older.

The Market Hall will be Friday, November 4th, and Saturday, November 5th, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 6th, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 with $3 tickets for educators, first responders, military, and seniors 60 and older.

Tickets for all events are available here.

Christmas Carousel is an annual fundraising event led by the Junior League of Abilene. Each year, a new theme is chosen for this holiday shopping extravaganza. Throughout the weekend, thousands of guests are expected to attend our annual event. Carousel is such an important event because it helps fund the League’s projects all year. For more specific information regarding The League’s service projects, please visit jrleagueabilene.com.