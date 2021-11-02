Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel this weekend

The Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel is this weekend at The Abilene Convention Center. We learn about the schedule of events and how you can get your Christmas shopping finished early.

Making Spirits Bright – Preview Party

Thursday, November 4 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Join us for an exclusive night of shopping as we bid farewell to fall! Celebrate this change in season with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment. Ticket includes cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres. It’s an evening filled with holiday spirit that you won’t want to miss!

Tickets: $50 each

Jingle All the Way – Market Hall

Friday, November 5 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 | Noon – 5 p.m.

Oh, What Fun Carousel Market Hall will be this year! Jingle your way through our one-stop shop and fulfill all your Christmas lists! So many vendors to choose from – so many stockings to fill. Our cafe, concessions and all the goodies in between will keep you going as you Jingle All the Way!

Tickets: $5 general admission; $3 discounted tickets with ID (military, seniors 60+, first responders and teachers); FREE for children 12 and under.

Dashing Through the Snow – Style Show & Luncheon

Friday, November 5 | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Doors open at 11 a.m.

Celebrate this season’s trends with the Junior League of Abilene’s annual style show! Guests will be treated to a chic style show presented by Dillard’s, as well as a scrumptious catered lunch.

Secure reserved seating with a table host for eight. Limited VIP tables of eight also available.

Tickets: $40 individual; $350 table host (seats 8); $750 VIP table host (seats 8 with preferential table placement.)

Brunch with Santa

Saturday, November 6 | 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Join us for a magical brunch with the one and only Santa Claus! Brunch goers will enjoy an exclusive book reading from a preview of the 2021 Children’s Art & Literacy Festival and participate in making a take-home craft. Ticket includes entrance into market hall.

Tickets: $12 individual. Everyone over 3 years old must have a ticket.

Pictures with Santa

Friday, November 5 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 | 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 | 1 – 3 p.m.

Picture packages available on site.

Oh What Fun! Louis Vuitton Raffle

Tickets are 1 for $25 or 5 for $100

Sales end Sunday, November 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Winner need not be present to win

Louis Vuitton bag generously provided by:

Angie Marsalis Alcala, REALTOR, Broker, Associate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Stovall Realtors

All events held at the Abilene Convention Center, located at 1100 N 6th St, at the intersection of N 6th St and Pine St.

https://www.jrleagueabilene.com/support-us/christmas-carousel/